As I came out of my medical training in the ‘80s, it was a common practice to give antibiotics liberally for upper respiratory conditions like colds, sinusitis, sore throats, and acute bronchitis. In particular, children with ear infections, otitis media, gobbled up the yummy pink bubble gum flavored antibiotic amoxicillin by the tanker car load daily.
The problem that gradually developed was increased resistance of the most common causative organisms to amoxicillin and similar antibiotics. More recently, the ubiquitous Z-pak, an antibiotic called azithromycin, has run into similar problems with increasing resistance of the bacteria Streptococcus pneumonia in over 40 percent of strains. This is a particularly easy medicine to take, as it is simply two pills on the first day and one daily for four subsequent days. It also doesn’t cause the nausea and vomiting of its predecessor, erythromycin. Physicians have been giving it out like candy for upper respiratory conditions for the past decade or two. I get several requests a week by MyChart messages to call in prescription for the Z-pak by patients with the sniffles.
In addition to antibiotic resistance, other problems with antibiotic overuse include drug allergy, alteration of gut bacteria, diarrhea, yeast infections, interaction with other medications, rashes and more.
The well-evidenced fact is that antibiotics are ineffective for the vast majority of upper respiratory conditions, which are predominantly caused by viruses. Most cases of otitis media, sore throat, colds, non-influenza upper respiratory infections and acute bronchitis resolve on their own with a tincture of time and home remedies. Organizations that monitor quality of care offered by clinics and hospitals have even dinged practices for overprescribing antibiotics. Acute bronchitis is an index condition for which prescribing antibiotics is considered inappropriate, a marker of suboptimal practice.
Of course, some conditions may require antibiotics. Strep throat, the worsening of a respiratory infection after a week or 10 days, so-called “second sickening,” lower respiratory problems in those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, immune problems, heart issues or other co-morbidities.
Even if you feel pretty miserable, discuss with your doctor if an antibiotic is really needed for your condition. Sometimes, a so-called “pocket prescription” that you hold onto may be appropriate. Delayed prescribing often results in a quicker recovery while avoiding the consumption of unnecessary antibiotics.
Antibiotic stewardship is a two-way street, a mutually agreed on course by both doctor and patient. Remarkably, the human race has survived for millennia without antibiotics depending on our natural immunity. Moreover, as we have come to realize, the issue of antibiotic resistance is becoming crucial. We are just not developing new antibiotics as fast as wily bacteria seem to be able to mutate to build resistance. So, don’t demand or try to pressure your doctor to give you medication that isn’t necessary.
If you have to take antibiotics, I also strongly recommend repleting your system with a mix of probiotics for 3 to 4 weeks or so in order to keep your immune system strong against future infections. I usually recommend 10 billion to 30 billion units daily, and while more research is needed here, prudent probiotic use is now becoming part of antibiotic stewardship. Also, get recommended immunizations for you and your children as they help prevent many respiratory infections and their complications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.