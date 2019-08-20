“One key to knowing joy is being easily pleased.” — Mark Nepo
This week, our Integrative and Behavioral Medicine Fellow and I are giving a talk to the Wellness Wednesday series at the University of Texas Medical Branch Osher Lifelong Learning Institute titled simply, “Vegetables.”
Why a 2-hour seminar on such a seemingly mundane topic? First of all, we don’t eat enough of these nutritional treasure houses.
Current guidelines recommend 5 to 11 servings of fruits and vegetables daily, but even the minimum of 5 servings is rarely achieved by a majority of Americans.
I use a dietary assessment tool from the University of North Carolina called “Starting the Conversation” (look it up online) and almost invariably, even among those on a healthy diet that avoids sugary drinks, snacks and fast foods, the scores on adequate intake of vegetables, as well as fruit is in the low zone. This is clearly an area for improvement.
So why our aversion to vegetables? They contain fiber, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants, healthy fats, lean protein, everything a healthy body needs. Perhaps it starts in childhood and the way we present vegetables. If they aren’t craveable, children just reject them.
One cartoon showed a 5-year-old glumly reporting that “I am going to test positive for broccoli.” We even give the wrong message when we say, “If you eat your vegetables, you’ll get a dessert.” As if veggies were some kind of punishing exercise in eating, only worthwhile when the real stuff, ice cream and sweets, are at the end of the tunnel.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Our 2 1/2 year old granddaughter Julia is a vegetable hound. Part of the reason is her mother, Carme, loves vegetables and has prepared them for her from fresh ingredients since she was old enough to eat them.
Sure, whirled peas and pureed carrots and string beans don’t sound good now, but to a toddler, they can be the introduction to the wonderful and healthy kind of eating for their whole life.
Another issue is meal planning. Getting more vegetables into your daily veggies can start with breakfast with some sautéed greens with your eggs, a spinach or kale smoothie or some lettuce or arugula on an open-faced smoked salmon sandwich.
I make a huge salad at the beginning of the week with multiple ingredients, greens of several varieties, orange cauliflower, radishes, cherry tomatoes, broccolini, maybe with added berries, seeds and sprouted lentils. I only have to get out all the fixings once and then, putting it all in a sealed glass bowl, I have a ready-made salad for lunches and dinner for several days. It is easy, prepared, accessible and versatile. I’ll add some tuna or salmon or leftover roast chicken on top for extra protein and a quick, luscious lunch.
There are an infinite number of ways to use vegetables and infinite numbers of tasty recipes.
To name a few:
• Raw
• Roasted
• Baked
• Sautéed
• Stir fried
• Grilled
• Blenderized
You can use veggies in:
• Salads
• Sandwiches
• Breakfast
• Smoothies
• Side or main dishes
• Snacks
• Soups
• Sauces
• Salsas
• Casseroles
The sky is the limit. If people eat more veggies, their good health will prosper.
