BACLIFF
Family Dollar Store, 4201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3199, 4445 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Katie’s Bar & Grill, 315 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chinese Wok, 1129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bacliff Groceery & Deli, 545 Grand Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
CRYSTAL BEACH
GCM The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Gulf Coast Market No. 704, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
G’s Molcajete, 1698 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Rita’s & Cream, 1945 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Stingaree Operating, 1295 Stingaree — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3719, 1835 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Beach Sno Cones, mobile unit, 4009 Beacon Point Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Corner Spot, 1809 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
The Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taco Cabana, 2729 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hummel’s General Store and Deli, 13722 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Beachcomber Hotel, 2825 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
West End Sandbar, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Porch Café, 1625 E. Beach Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Snowflake Donuts, 3011 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Coastal Catering, 16603 Jamaica Inn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Hula Hut Café, 312 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Seaside Café at Seaside Resort, 19418 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Silverleaf Seaside Resorts, snack bar, 19320 W. San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Mosquito Café, 628 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Seawall Beach Shop, 201 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Hotel Galvez, restaurant/lobby bar/east wing bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
The Silver Spot Saloon, 5202 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Joe’s Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Arlan’s Market, grocery/bakery dept., 513 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
El Rey Restaurant, 1519 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
The Press Box, 2401 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Chick-Fil-A, 2428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Transitional Learning Center at Galveston, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Eatcetera, 409 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Havana Alley Cigar Shop & Lounge, 201 26th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hubcap Grill IV, 2021 Strand St., Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
A&M Grocery/Butcher Shop, 1228 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Old Moon Deli and Pie, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Island Exxon, 8115 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 28.
“S” Avenue Food Store, 5704 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Albertine Yeager Children’s Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The San Luis Hotel, restaurant/bar/steak house, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Mr. C’s Dugout, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Captain Henry’s Seafood, 1421 Lawrence Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lucky’s Discount Groceries, 3219 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Clear Falls Donuts, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sloppy Nick’s Italian Deli, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 3022 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Corner Store, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Bell, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kandiland Day School, 180 Westover Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Corner Store, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 S. Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Asian Fusion Chinese & Japanese Cuisine, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Papa Chen China Diner, 234 S. FM 270 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SAN LEON
Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 29.
San Leon Beach Pub, 222 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sunset Lounge, 1222 11th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
In & Out Food Mart, 10422 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In, 4202 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Comfort Inn & Suites, 320 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Elmcroft of the Mainland, 1901 Amburn Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dominos Pizza, 8530 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Just 4 Kids, 2818 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Daiquiri on Wheels, 6602 FM 1765 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Oasis at FM 519, 2811 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, No. 1346 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Rigo’s Café, 902 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
