”Kindness and compassion toward all living things is the mark of a civilized society.” — Cesar Chavez
Faith columnist, Bill Tinsley, tickled me with his recent column (“Are you listening? Really?,” The Daily News, Aug. 23). Apparently, his wife and mine share the same listening gene. People come up to them on the street and in airports and suddenly divulge their deepest life secrets and fears. We both attribute this to the ability to focus eyes, ears, mind and heart on the person in front of you.
In social situations, I may not be the best listener. I’ll move butterfly-like from person to person, “working the room,” and exchange pleasantries and conversation. Meanwhile, my wife is standing like a finely sculpted marble column, intently listening and connected with the one person with whom she started a deep conversation.
It’s a gift and blessing to them both. One is able to express in depth their current concerns and meaning of life, the other, the listener, takes it all in, non-judgmentally.
To me, this kind of listening is the essence, the very soul of compassion. I read another article the next day on compassion and health care. This was published in a prestigious education journal, “Academic Medicine” by Dr. Ralph Snyderman, former dean at Duke Medical School. His invited commentary focused on the central importance of compassion in health care training and practice, and included an interview with the Dalai Lama on compassion.
What’s compassion? It’s an emotion and desire to engage with another person to relieve their suffering. A core competency listed by the American Academy of Medical Colleges, is service orientation: “demonstrates a desire to help others and sensitivity to others’ needs and feelings; demonstrates a desire to alleviate others’ distress …”
The Dalai Lama reflected that compassion transcends religion, is a deep inborn emotion, and the source of true happiness. While an inherent trait, it can be suppressed or overwhelmed by many factors. Only continuing commitment, mental effort, mindfulness, and the discipline to keep our anger and hostility in check while focusing on our interconnectedness with others keeps compassion central in our interactions with others.
The Dalai Lama noted we need look no further than the conflict, aggression, and hostility that imbue our world now that the teaching of compassion has largely disappeared from our educational system.
In medicine, we value the healing connection compassion brings to the doctor-patient relationship. However, our volume-driven, bureaucratic, and technical medical care system is driven by other values than compassion. How can we listen to a person’s deepest concerns, connect with them and help them be whole in the fee-for-service 15- to 20-minute visit model?
Unless the patient is engaged in the complex process of personalized care and behavioral change supported by a compassionate healer, things go off track quickly.
Teaching compassion is as essential as learning other skills in medicine. Promoting patient and physician mindfulness and compassionate communication are key to effective care of chronic conditions. Such care will be cost-effective, scientific, holistic and contribute to both patient and physician satisfaction.
Good listening is a good start.
