ALGOA
I Love Lucy’s Café, 17722 state Highway 3, Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
DICKINSON
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Viva Mexico Super Taco, mobile unit, 5206 Winding Brook Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
Gina’s Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Shipley’s Donuts, 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Wedgewood Elementary School, 4000 Friendswood Link — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Wendy’s, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kroger and Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Murphy’s Irish Pub, 215 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Gizmo’s Bar, 210 226th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Robert’s La Fitte Bar, 2501 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Lighthouse Charity Team, 6918 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walgreens, 2501 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
West End Food Mart, 7501 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Sharky’s Tavern, 502 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Merco Supermarket, 2203 45th St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Number 13, 7809 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Moody Methodist Church, kitchen, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Corner Store No. 2018, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Kitchen, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Time Out Food Mart No. 786, 710 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
KEMAH
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sidelines Bar & Grill, 805 Harris Ave. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Boardwalk Fudge, 710 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
707 Chophouse, 707 Bradford Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Brick Oven Pizza Company of Kemah, 903 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Corner Store No. 2546, 2430 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Barcena’s Mexican Grill, 11013 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199 Vauthier, Unit D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
St. Mary Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Regent Care Center, 2620 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Bell, 1755 W. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Roma Pizza, 248 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CVS Pharmacy, 102 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taco Cabana, 2885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 FM 646 N., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Puro Gusto, mobile unit, 1633 Wester St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CVS Pharmacy, 1295 E. League City Parkway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SAN LEON
Leon Food Mart, 2231 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
TEXAS CITY
Dollar General, 2502 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Johnny’s Seafood Café, 2902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Denny’s, 1201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st 1/2 St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.