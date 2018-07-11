Christine Baker has been appointed associate dean for academic and student affairs in the School of Health Professions. Baker, who joined the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1986, is a professor in the department of physical therapy and holds the Ruby Decker Professorship in Physical Therapy.
The recipient of numerous teaching awards, including the University of Texas System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award, Baker has been developing and delivering distance education for more than a decade and has served as a site visitor and team leader for the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education
BECOME A MEMBER OF ETHICS COMMITTEE
Non-UTMB employees are invited to apply to be a part of the Institutional Ethics Committee, an integral part of the UTMB Health System Ethics Program that provides comprehensive, integrated ethics support for the institution.
The IEC is a multidisciplinary forum for the analysis and discussion of ethical issues and standards affecting patient care, professional education and community interests. Anyone at UTMB or in the community that UTMB serves may submit an application for membership. The committee is seeking individuals who have an interest in and commitment to ethical discourse, diversity of perspective and respect for divergent opinions.
The term of commitment for new members is one year for students and three years for faculty, staff, volunteers and community members. Meetings occur monthly, with the possibility of emergent meetings on an ad hoc basis should the need arise. The application deadline is July 20.
STILL TIME TO REGISTER FOR FREE PT/OT CLINICS
There still is time to register for a series of free physical and occupational clinics for this month. Students and faculty from the School of Health Professions are offering the clinics. There are two separate kinds of clinics and they both start Monday.
The first series of clinics are for people who have problems with back, neck, arm or leg pain, muscle weakness or poor balance. These two-week clinics will require a physical therapy referral from a medical professional. Please contact Janna McGaugh at 409-772-3068 or at jamcgaug@utmb.edu for more details and for a copy of a medical referral form.
The second series of clinics are for people with stroke or other neurological problems. For more information about these clinics, contact Patrice Briggs at 409-772-3060 or prbriggs@utmb.edu.
Both sets of clinics will be in the School of Health Professions Building, located at 11th and Mechanic streets in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.