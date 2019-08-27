Recently, there has been some comprehensive studies on successful students, improved behavior, improved IQ and overall well-being. There seems to be three items that enable a student’s success: diet, sleep and exercise.
Sleep time needs to be as restful as possible, and the following are tips to help parents’ child sleep soundly:
• Make sure a child has a good sleep environment that’s quiet, dark and comfortable.
• A child’s bed is only for sleep, not play.
• Create a soothing bedtime routine with friendly interaction between a parent and a child.
• Leave the room before the child goes to sleep.
• Keep bedtime schedules consistent, including lights out and wake-ups.
• Set a limit for reading in bed.
• Have a child go to bed when only moderately tired to reduce resistance.
• Don’t change a routine to reduce demands and tantrums.
• Don’t allow a television or computer in a child’s bedroom.
• For older children, enforce electronic curfew.
• Video games should be stopped an hour or two before bedtime
• Keep the evening environment as calm as possible, avoiding arguments, violent TV programs and active play.
Toddlers need about 10 to 13 hours of sleep out of 24 hours, while an 11- to 13-year-old needs 10 hours of sleep. Sleep needs don’t drop significantly as children mature into adolescents, but the sleep time for adolescents tend to fall.
The reasons are a combination of biologic delays in circadian rhythms tend to move sleep times later and later. This is combined with homework demands, sports, after-school jobs, dating and electronics causing decreased hours for sleep.
Some teens develop a sleep disorder called delayed sleep phase in which the biologic shift is more pronounced leading to extreme difficulty falling asleep and waking up at the desired times. Lack of adequate sleep can affect teenagers’ ability to concentrate and impair performance academically and in sports.
Adolescents may make up for inadequate sleep by “bingeing” on sleep during the weekend. This can make it more difficult during school days to wake up in the morning.
It’s important to try to create a more consistent sleep schedule. Try to make a rule that they cannot sleep later than 10 a.m. on the weekends.
For more information, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a book called, “Sleep, What Every Parent Needs to Know,” by Rachel Y. Moore, MD, which may be helpful.
