Many remember childhood as a peaceful time, carefree and happy. With closer inspection one wonders if it was ever really carefree. Childhood now seems much more stressful with minute to minute documentation of war, hunger, sickness and storms on top of all the stressors of school, sports, friends, sex and guns.
When humans were hunters and gatherers, there was enormous stress just surviving. The biological processes of stress evolved to help the hunter face his predator or run away from it. We have all heard about the fight-or-flight response. We have all experienced this surge of adrenaline with its increased respiratory rate, heart rate and increased energy. After the initial surge of adrenaline peters out and the danger is still present, the region of the brain called the hypothalamus causes a number of steps which releases cortisol. Cortisol enables the body to maintain the fight-or-flight response and stay on high alert.
