Dr. Mukaila A. Raji will be the featured speaker at the upcoming SCI Café at 5:30 p.m. July 25 in Room 2.211 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake campus, 200 Blossom St., in Webster.
Raji, director of the Division of Geriatric Medicine, will speak about the current knowledge and research revolving around medications and supplements.
Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call Krista Bohn, 409-772-1881.
$1.5 MILLION CONTRACT TO STUDY NOVEL TREATMENT FOR PRETERM BIRTH
Dr. Ramkumar Menon, associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology, received a $1.5 million contract from Ilias Therapeutics to test a novel approach in treating preterm birth.
This three-year contract will test the usefulness of drugs enclosed in exosomes that can potentially cross the placenta barriers, reach the fetus and prevent fetal inflammation, a major cause of preterm birth. There are no drugs to treat the fetal inflammatory response that is primarily responsible for preterm delivery, which impacts 15 million pregnancies yearly and is responsible for one million neonatal deaths.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR VACCINE STUDY
Researchers at the medical branch are recruiting male and female volunteers between the ages of 15 and 26 years old, who have never received the HPV vaccine to participate in a clinical research trial.
Reimbursement for time and travel is provided. For information or to enroll, contact Christie Shumate, 409-747-5594 or ckshumat@utmb.edu.
SUMMER OF SUCCESS PROGRAM
Local high school students recently began the Summer of Success program at the medical branch. Students interested in a nursing career are paired with mentors in nursing services and are assigned to various areas around campus to learn more about the different aspects of nursing.
The mentors encourage the students to reach higher, assist with skill attainments and to always be available for guidance. There are students participating from Galveston, Texas City and Dickinson independent school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.