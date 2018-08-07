Those of us with less than perfect vision would love a new nonsurgical treatment that would allow us to read this article without our glasses. I’m lucky because I can get by with cheap reading glasses, but some people need expensive glasses like bifocals or trifocals to be able to see properly. Think about how much money those people could save!
Researchers at Bar-Ilan University in Israel collaborated with ophthalmologists at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center to develop something to replace glasses, contacts and laser corrections for patients with refraction errors. Refraction occurs when light bends as it enters the eye, and the cornea and lens focus the light onto the retina in the back of the eye. Refractive errors occur when the shape of the eye, cornea or lens prevents light from focusing onto the retina. Common types of refraction errors are myopia, also called nearsightedness; hyperopia, also called farsightedness; presbyopia, an age-related condition where the lens cannot adjust; and astigmatism, an uneven focusing of light onto the retina that makes images blurry or stretched out.
The new technology developed in Israel is called Nano-Drops. Nano-Drops is a solution of synthetic nanoparticles that can modify the light-bending ability of the cornea to correct refractive errors. The process is designed to be quick and easy for patients. First, a smartphone app measures the patient’s vision and determines the appropriate correction. With this measurement and ideal correction, the app designs a pattern of tiny dots for the cornea.
The next step uses a small laser device connected to the smartphone. The laser “stamps” the pattern of dots onto the top layer of the cornea. The shape of the optical pattern can be adjusted to correct for myopia, hyperopia or presbyopia. The laser stamping of the optical pattern takes just a few milliseconds, and the pattern of nanoparticles will change the trajectory of light to correct for defects in the eye.
After the laser stamps the pattern, the nanoparticle solution is dropped into the eye. The nanoparticles are activated to combine with the tiny laser spots, modifying the light-bending ability of the cornea to make the required correction. The plan is that people will be able to do this at home. The technique has been shown to work on pig corneas, and researchers are now testing to see how long the Nano-Drop correction remains effective and safe.
This isn’t the first time that nanoparticles have been used to treat eye conditions. Researchers in London have shown that nanoparticles filled with a drug called Avastin could be used in eye drops, and that they could be as safe and effective as injecting the drug into the eye. That would be a big relief to patients with age-related macular degeneration who need to use Avastin regularly.
Clinical trials should be underway soon and if Nano-Drops prove to be safe and successful, you could say goodbye to glasses and contacts. The only thing that remains before I would use this technique is getting over my squeamishness about firing a laser into my eyes! That just gives me the willies.
