BACLIFF
Taqueria El Taquito, mobile unit, 3203 Charles St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Skipper’s Cafee, 1026 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
DICKINSON
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Columbus Club of Dickinson, 4132 E. 27th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, meat dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kroger, deli dept., 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snow Fox Sushi, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Friendswood Lakes Market, 1651 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
GALVESTON
Broadway Corner Store, 1928 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Gaido’s Seaside Inn, hotel breakfast room, 3700 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Burnet Elementary School, 5501 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Ambassador Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Darlene’s Shrimp Shack, mobile unit, 1811 61st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Target, fast food, 6128 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
KEMAH
The Flying Dutchman, 9 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sidelines Bar & Grill, 805 Harris Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
What’s Cookin’, 926 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Stack’s BBQ, 3807 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Building Blocks Academy No. 2, 2619 Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LEAGUE CITY
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hedrick’s Catering & Events, 1416 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Baywind Village Care Center, 411 Alabama St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 1.
The Cottages @ Clear Lake, 450 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, deli dept., 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The Cottages @ Clear Lake III, 400 Landing Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kids R Kids No. 29, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
CVS Pharmacy, 2700 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
League City Elementary School, 400 S. Kansas St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Olympia Grill, 2535 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Szechuan League City, 707 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 37.
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
SAN LEON
Roadway, 203 Ninth St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Pelican’s Bluff, 1131 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SANTA FE
Las Gordas Chulas, mobile unit, 13542 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
A’s Taqueria, mobile unit, 13111 state Highway 6 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Subway, 2506 25th Ave. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Holiday Inn Express, 2440 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
H-E-B, grocery dept., 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
College of the Mainland Child Development Lab, 1200 Amburn Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas City ISD Warehouse, No. 19 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Speedway, 2501 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Levi Fry Intermediate School, 300 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Food King, deli/bakery dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Food King, meat dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Food King, grocery dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.