The Mobile Mammography program will have a free mammogram event Saturday at Shiloh A.M.E. Church at 1310 29th St. in Galveston. The University of Texas Medical Branch is partnering with The Ruth Kempner Endowment for Breast Cancer Screening to provide free screening mammograms for uninsured women in Galveston County. To be eligible for the free mammogram women must be:
• Legal resident of Galveston County;
• Over 40 years of age;
• Uninsured. Participants cannot have mammogram coverage through any health insurance including Medicaid and/or Medicare;
• Not pregnant;
• Haven’t received a mammogram in the last 12 months;
• No personal history of breast cancer in the last five years; and
• No current breast pain, breast discharge, or palpable breast abnormalities.
Participants must also preregister before the event. Those interested in participating can contact Ida Hernandez at 832-505-1721 or visit www.utmbhealth.com/sundayscreenings.
GUILLORY HONORED WITH ASPET TRAVEL AWARD
Dr. Ashley Guillory, an assistant professor in the department of Physician Assistant Studies, was awarded the Division for Pharmacology Education for the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics Travel Award for Pharmacology Educators. This award helps foster the career development of educators in the area of pharmacology and is reserved for individuals who have significant teaching responsibilities. Guillory received this award at the ASPET meeting in Orlando, Florida, in April.
CONTRERAS NAMED TAPA EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR
Marci Contreras received the 2019 Educator of the Year Award from the Texas Academy of Physician Assistants at its annual meeting in Houston in April. This award honors individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service to PA students by furthering the leadership, educational or professional development opportunities available to them. Contreras is an assistant professor in the department of Physician Assistant Studies.
CELEBRATING 22,000 YEARS OF SERVICE
The medical branch will hold its annual Employee Service Day ceremony at noon May 22 in the Levin Hall main auditorium on the Galveston campus. The event will recognize 1,660 employees who, combined, have provided 22,000 years of service to the medical branch, as well as 624 “Going the Extra Mile” card recipients and the winner of the 2019 Nicholas and Katherine Leone Award for Administrative Excellence.
Remote viewing will be available for those who are unable to attend the ceremony in person. See https://hr.utmb.edu/tod/serviceday/ for remote viewing options and a complete list of honorees.
DOCTORS EARN FIRST-PLACE
Drs. Michael Ainsworth and Karen Szauter achieved the first-place Innovations in Health Science Education Award for their project, “Cultivating a Professional Environment by Addressing Medical Student Unprofessional Behavior: The Early Concept Note Program.”
The award was presented at the University of Texas System Innovations Conference, held in February. Ainsworth is a senior associate dean for educational performance in the School of Medicine and professor of Internal Medicine. Szauter is assistant dean for educational affairs in the School of Medicine, medical director in the Office of Clinical Simulation and professor of Internal Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.