It’s hard to keep children indoors and out of the sun. When the family is at the beach, it’s hard to keep calling them out of the water to reapply sunscreen or to limit their time in the sun by restricting them to a blanket or chair under an umbrella. Children want to run free.
After all, the sun is necessary to a healthy life. It helps the body produce vitamin D and keeps us from suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), the winter blues. But just like carbohydrates and candy, too much sun can be dangerous for you and your children. Sun exposure is a main cause of cataracts and skin cancer, and skin cancer is now the most prevalent form of cancer in the United States. A million new cases will be diagnosed this year alone.
We don’t see the effects of skin cancer until we’re older, but it begins when children are overexposed to the sun. In fact, most sun damage occurs in childhood. Between 60 percent and 80 percent of our sun exposure happens before we turn 18. Research shows that a child or teenager who suffers two or more blistering sunburns has an increased risk of developing skin cancer later in life.
The risk of melanoma has been increasing in children. The incidence has increased 2.9 percent per year from 1973 to 2001 in patients younger than 20 years old. Melanoma accounts for only 4 percent of skin cancer, but is responsible for 80 percent of skin cancer deaths.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that parents use a sunscreen that’s labeled “broad-spectrum” with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher. Sunscreen is an over-the-counter drug that’s regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make sure that the product is safe and effective. Recently, there have been some homemade recipes shared online, but a study found that 68 percent of these recipes don’t do a good job of protecting people from UV radiation, and some had unsafe ingredients.
Sunscreen pills can be found in drugstore vitamin aisles and online. They claim to provide “natural” sun protection. Recently, the FDA warned four companies to remove unproven claims their pills prevent sunburn, reduce early skin aging or protect against skin cancer.
The best way to protect children from the sun is by applying one ounce of sunscreen to exposed skin and face. The application needs to be reapplied every two hours, after swimming, towel drying or sweating. If using spray sunscreen it’s recommended making four passes back and forth over exposed skin, rub the spray evenly over the skin — and never spray directly on the face.
Add layers of sun protection with clothing, hats and sunglasses and try to avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For list of the best sunscreens for children, visit www.prevention.com or www.consumerreports.org. Be cool and stay in the shade.
