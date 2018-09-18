I bet that most people do not realize that when you breathe in through your nose, you do so more from one nostril than the other. The nostril more active in breathing switches from side to side during the day. Who knew?
I certainly did not know. The only time I am aware of one nostril not working the same as the other is when I have a cold, and it seems like one side is more stuffed up than the other.
Studies have revealed that there is asymmetrical blood flow to a tissue in the front part of the nasal septum, which is the wall between the nostrils.
The asymmetrical blood flow fills the tissue with blood, increasing its size to block the air going through one nostril.
It is unclear what regulates this process of blocking one nostril or the other. It might be regulated by the autonomic nervous system, which regulates body processes such as blood pressure and breathing rate without us thinking about them.
There are two major divisions of the autonomic nervous system, and it seems that each division dominates the regulation of one nostril, but there is more to it that we do not understand.
The reason for the nasal cycle is up for debate. Some think that alternating airflow helps remove contaminants or assists in clearing the lungs. Others suggest that the nasal cycle protects against respiratory infections or allergies, or it may be indicative of them. Scientists have also proposed that the different airflow optimizes each nostril for different odors. This means that when you smell an odor, each nostril sends a different signal to the brain. This would expand the wide range of smells that we can detect. However, this does not explain the cycles, unless it optimizes odor detection during different activities, like while eating or sensing the environment for threats.
The nasal cycle changes with body posture, age and cognitive tasks.
The nasal cycle is related to other physiological measures such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood glucose levels, pressure in the eye, and blink rate.
The cycle is altered in patients with certain brain conditions, autism, Parkinson’s and schizophrenia, as well as spinal cord injuries.
The average nasal cycle duration is about two hours when awake and four and a half hours when asleep.
The nasal cycle is influenced by body posture, for example, lying on your side favors the use of the nostril on the other side.
Among a group of right-handed people tested, there was a small bias toward left nostril dominance. These studies did not consider that some people may have structural abnormalities such as a deviated septum. Scientists have also discovered that each nostril may have its own changes in air flow independent of the nasal cycle. The way this works is unknown and its function is a complete mystery.
Next time you have nothing else to think about, try and figure out which nostril you are using more as you breathe and see if you can notice if that changes. Maybe someday we will understand why this happens.
