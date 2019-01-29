Students of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork that reflects The University of Texas Medical Branch’s 2019 Annual Earth Day event theme – “Reduce Your Use.” All artwork submitted will be showcased during the event, with the winning entry being used for t-shirt design and promotion on the UTMB website. Awards will be presented at the event for first, second and third place, as well as honorable mentions.
The Earth Day celebration will be held April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Mary Moody Medical Library Plaza on the Galveston Campus. Artwork entries are due by March 1. All entries should be sent to:
UTMB Health Earth Day Art Contest
Attention: Diana Davison
301 University Boulevard Galveston, Texas 77555-0920
For more information, please contact Diana Davison at (409) 747-2739, dldaviso@utmb.edu, or visit the UTMB Sustainability website at http://www.utmb.edu/bof/Utilities/Sustainability/
24TH ANNUAL LEFEBER WINTER LECTURE SERIES ON AGING
The 24th Annual Lefeber Winter Lecture Series on Aging has begun with lectures continuing into February. The next lecture, held from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Caduceus Room on the 6th Floor of the Administration Building on the Galveston Campus of the medical branch, will take place on Feb. 5. Dr. Anne B. Newman from the University of Pittsburgh will give a talk entitled, “Why is Age a Risk Factor? Insights from Population Studies.”
The Lefeber Winter Series on Aging features nationally recognized gerontology research educators, basic scientists, clinicians and social scientists. Each speaker presents a lecture on an important aspect of aging research and consults with students, faculty and staff on research topics, grant applications and articles being written for publication. The lectures are open to the public and will be followed by a reception. Upcoming lectures are scheduled for Feb. 12, 19 and 26. For more go to https://www.utmb.edu/scoa/winterseries.asp or contact Kelley A. Prevou at (409) 747-1987 or kaprevou@utmb.edu.
THAYER AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING
The Thayer Award is given to a resident or fellow who demonstrates sound scientific knowledge, compassion towards patients, and dedication to learning and teaching. Osler Student Scholars in the John P. McGovern Academy of Oslerian Medicine select recipients of the award. The first Thayer Awards of 2019 go to:
• Dr. Nastassia de Souza—Department of Internal Medicine/Endocrinology
• Dr. Thanh-Truc Le—Department of Internal Medicine/Gastroenterology
• Dr. Aammar Khan—Department of Pediatrics
• Dr. Rosemary Beavers—Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Awards will be presented during their respective department’s ward rounds. For more information, visit: https://www.utmb.edu/osler/awards/thayer-award-for-excellence.
PARTICIPANTS NEEDED FOR FLU TREATMENT STUDY
The Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences Clinical Trials Program is currently recruiting volunteers who are 13-85 years old for an influenza treatment study. This study requires participants to be experiencing flu-like symptoms for less than 3 days, and be at increased risk of complications from influenza such as a current diagnosis of heart, kidney or lung disease or a condition that compromises the immune system. Flu testing and treatment are available at the study site as needed. Participants must be available for about six study visits over approximately one month. Reimbursement for time and travel is provided. Please contact Cori Burkett, PA-C at (409) 772-5278, (409) 772-5411 or cmburket@utmb.edu for more information.
