BACLIFF
Corner Store No. 2143, 3202 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
One Stop Mini Market, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Jack in the Box No. 3656, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 800 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Down Under, 1295 N. Stingaree Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ocean Grille & Pizza Pro, 2275 state Highway 87, Suite 15 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Crenshaw Elementary & Middle School, 416 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 1500 Sunset — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Atria Friendswood, 1310 Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Profile by Sanford, 3141 FM 528, Suite 358 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Popeye’s, 404 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
C & K Services, concession stand, 201 Stadium Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Speedy Mart, 2414 W. Parkwood Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Pho Yen, 1612 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Corner Store No. 2322, 700 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Nature’s Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Sam’s Mart No. 5, 5103 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Kandiland Day School, 1504 Winding Way Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Nate’s West End, 17515 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Galley, 602-D Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Heard’s Lane Food Store, 7201 Heards Lane — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Baymont Inn & Suites, 2826 63rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Gloria’s La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hurricane II, 2414 39th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Patrick’s, 2411-B Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Tropical Treats, 4117 Ave. S — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
West End Marina General Store & Fish Market, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 2314 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Parker Elementary School, 6802 Jones Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Family Dollar, 2928 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Waterman Restaurant, 14302 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Oppe Elementary School, 2915 81st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H & R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Patio Grill, 5316 Broadway, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Boys & Girls Club, snack bar, 4420 Ave. P — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Olympia at Pier 21, 100 21st St., No. 28 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Brewchacho’s, 2110 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island School Cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KEMAH
Dippin’ Dots, mobile unit No. 2, 213 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Szechuan Garden, 1127 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LA MARQUE
Lucky Discount Groceries, 3219 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
The Waffle House, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Dillan’s Sweet Treats, mobile unit, 110 Albert St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Bestaco, mobile unit, 5201 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Primrose School of League City at South Shore, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ring of Fire Cookers, 1823 Enterprise Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Luigi’s Pizza & Pasta, 210 state Highway 3, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
San Lorenzo, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Buc-ee’s No. 23, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Walgreens, 1088 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kinder Care Learning Center, 106 Meadow Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
O’Brian’s Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
CVS Pharmacy, 3013 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
South Shore Harbour, 2500 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SAN LEON
Eagle Point Fishing Camp, 101 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wong’s Express, 12333 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Pizza Hut, 12404 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Stripes, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Popeye’s, 3315 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Rio at Mainland Center, 1011 Mainland Center Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shanghai House, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 353 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Antonini Subs, 3509 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Strips, 3239 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Family Dollar, 5416 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 2101 FM 2004 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.