Find out everything you need to know about diabetes when a panel of experts gets together at the next SCI Café from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Answering questions about prevention, risks, types and management of diabetes will be Dr. Hanaa Sallam, an assistant professor in the Internal Medicine Department at The University of Texas Medical Branch and project director of the Centers for Disease Control’s Fully-Recognized Diabetes Prevention Program; Michael Washburn Jr., program manager of Community Resources, Wellness, and Volunteer Services; Dr. Oluwatosin “Fatima” Ogunlana, assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation-Podiatry at the medical branch; and Dr. Nastassia de Souza, chief fellow in the Division of Endocrinology.
