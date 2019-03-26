Galileo Galilei developed a primitive air thermometer in 1592 while he was chair of mathematics at the University of Padua, Italy. Santoria Santoria, a colleague of Galileo, is recognized as the first physician to incorporate temperature assessment into medicine. Santoria recognized that the human body has a normal temperature and that temperature can be monitored as an aid to diagnosis.
Dr. H. Cody Meissner discusses the clinical use of the thermometer in a series of articles in the American Academy of Pediatrics News. In 1868, Carl Wunderlich wrote the first definite report on the use of the thermometer in the practice of medicine. The thermometer he used was an improved mercury thermometer developed by Gabriel Fahrenheit. This thermometer was reported to be a foot long and required 20 minutes to register the temperature.
Dr. Wunderlich’s report established the normal body temperature as 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit). This was the standard for more than a century, and is still cited even though there’s a better understanding of core body temperatures. Recent studies in healthy adults have shown mean oral temperature of 36.8+/-0.4 C (98.2 +/-0.7F). In one study, only 8 percent of 700 recordings of oral temperature were 37 degrees Celsius. It’s recognized today that the normal oral temperature may vary from a low of 37.2 C (98.9 F) at 6 a.m. to a high of 37.7 C (99.9 F) at 4 p.m.
Wunderlich was also the first to report that women have a slightly higher normal temperature than men. Women often show a greater and more sudden change in temperature than men. Women’s body temperature increases about 0.5 C (0.9 F) at the time of ovulation and remain elevated until the onset of menses.
One of the most significant contributions from Wunderlich’s report is that he recognized that fever is a sign of a clinical illness. Before his publications, fever was recognized as an illness itself rather than a sign of disease. This feeling of fever itself being a disease still remains as a common belief. In the 1980’s, Dr. B. D. Schmitt found that more than half the parents interviewed believed that a moderate fever of 40 C or less can cause serious neurological side effects. Therefore most parents treat even low-grade fevers aggressively.
Remember that aspirin isn’t recommended for children, and that other medications that are fever reducers do have side effects and children can be overdosed. It’s important to learn that fever isn’t a disease, and if a child looks sick no matter what the degree of fever, seek help from your health care provider.
