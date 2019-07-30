“The space between heaven and earth is like a bellows. The shape changes but not the form.”
— Lao Tsu
“Everything has its beauty, but not everyone sees it.”
— Confucius
“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.”
— Omar Khayyam
The sky opened up to me in a new way recently. I was lying on my back on our pool deck doing some bridge exercises for strengthening my abdominal core muscles.
Above me was the beautiful depth of blue sky, filled with an amazing array of serial attractions. Lazily drifting clouds, multiple flights of our rich avian community, pelicans, gulls, egrets, cranes, grackles, doves, sparrows, hummingbirds, distant airplanes leaving fluffy contrails, a toe-nail clipping shaped moon, a magenta bougainvillea waving to me from the garden’s edge.
And then there were dragonflies!
Dragonflies: reminding me of a squadron of helicopters in Vietnam, or wispy, lacy, iridescent fairy wings settling in my garden, or like starships with cosmic particle collectors spread wide for gathering energy, maybe even like a strange, phantasmagorical creature from the biblical book of Revelations.
If you haven’t noticed, we have a crop of these beautiful beings in our space these days. As a biologist and nature lover, I cannot help but notice the incredible complexity and shining magnificence of these flying insects. The word insect seems demeaning in some way but that would be their taxonomical category.
Dragonflies have a more mystical context for me. A little research revealed the following:
The dragonfly, in almost every part of the world symbolizes change and change in the perspective of self-realization; and the kind of change that has its source in mental and emotional maturity and the understanding of the deeper meaning of life.
The traditional association of Dragonflies with water also gives rise to this meaning to this amazing insect. The Dragonfly’s scurrying flight across water represents an act of going beyond what’s on the surface and looking into the deeper implications and aspects of life.
The dragonfly’s agile flight and its ability to move in all six directions exude a sense of power and poise — something that comes only with age and maturity.
The dragonfly can move at an amazing 45 miles an hour, hover like a helicopter, fly backwards like a hummingbird, fly straight up, down and on either side. It can do this while flapping its wings a mere 30 times a minute while mosquitoes and houseflies need to flap their wings 600 and 1000 times a minute, respectively.
I realized I didn’t need to travel far to enjoy a nice vacation, relax and defuse any stress: just lie on my back on the pool deck and look at the sky. So much beauty surrounds us that we can embrace with just a bit of time, mindfulness, reflection and the eyes of a child.
If you do this in Texas though, make sure your resting spot is clear of fire ants as they can bring you back to Earth in a hurry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.