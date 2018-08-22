The American Academy of Pediatrics website healthychildren.org has numerous articles for parents about school. Below are some ideas to help your child in school.
Being successful in school, especially graduating from high school, has economic and social benefits that help the student and society. Students who graduate from high school or obtain a General Educational Development diploma are more likely to get a job, pay taxes, and take care of their families.
The absence of school success is associated with high rates of high school dropout, teen pregnancy, criminal activity, illiteracy, unemployment, and problematic health behaviors such as smoking, obesity and lack of physical activity. No single thing predicts health outcomes better than success in school. A high school graduation is associated with approximately 10 years of additional healthy life.
How can parents and health care providers help children be successful in school?
1. Early identification of developmental problems in infancy and preschool so early intervention can help prepare them.
2. Healthy diets and lifestyle help the developing brain grow. This is true before the baby is born so that mothers should also have healthy diets and lifestyles.
3. Regular appointments with health care providers will help screen for vision or hearing problems, normal development of physical abilities and language.
4. Make sure that your health care provider is using screening tools that have been tested and shown to be effective in finding areas of delay in development.
5. If a parent is concerned about any aspect of the progress of their child they should bring this to the attention of their health care provider and ask if early intervention can help.
What is early intervention? It could be as simple as obtaining glasses or hearing aids for a child that cannot hear or see well. As the rate of human learning and development is most rapid in the preschool years, the timing of the intervention becomes particularly important when the child runs the risk of missing an opportunity to learn during a state of maximum readiness. If that most teachable moment or stage of readiness is missed, the child may have difficulty learning that particular skill later.
Usually early intervention is performed by highly trained specialists who teach simple exercises for the child to be done by the parents at home. Early intervention has been so successful that all states have Early Childhood Intervention programs for ages 0-3 years to which your child can be referred.
Early intervention means finding the specific ways to help a child become as functional as possible. In some situations, the therapy a child receives at an early age enables that child to reach developmental milestones on target or close to target. In other words, early intervention can sometimes help a child catch up to peers.
It is important that if you have any concerns about a child’s development, that concern should be expressed to the health care provider and the child should be screened. Don’t be afraid to ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.