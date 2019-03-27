BACLIFF
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Circle K, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ol’Mother’s Speakeasy, 3505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Starbucks inside Target, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
The Shepherd Mix Food Bar, 1237 10th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Family Dollar Store, 3419 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Family Dollar Store, 3914 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Tulteca Tortillerra Taqueria, 1827 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Sno Beach Sno-Cones, 600 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Shrimp ‘N Stuff Downtown, 216 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Float Bar, 2828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Popeye’s Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Denny’s, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Beachfront Palms Hotel, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Big Amos, 2902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Primos Café, 6701 Stewart Road, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Torrent Beach Snack Shack, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Big Lots, 5910 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CVS Pharmacy, 2326 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Raceway Petroleum, 5714 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Seahorse Grill, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Handi Stop, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Domino’s Pizza, 2705 61st St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Chance 2 Grow Childcare, 5736 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
KEMAH
Kemah Café, 1201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Skallywag, 600 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Sonic Drive-In, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar Tree, 215 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Tutti Fruitti Frozen Yogurt, 212 FM 518, Suite 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sundance Grill II, 800 Mariners Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Walmart, meat/seafood dept., 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kemah Food Mart, 506 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Whataburger, 305 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Angel’s Gas & Grocery, 905 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wingstop, 212 FM 518, Suite 110 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
The Waffle House, 2900 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 1023 Holly St., Apt. 1524 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
LEAGUE CITY
Fit 4 U Nutrition, 355 Columbia Memorial Parkway, Suite H4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Family Dollar Store, 211 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2320 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Starbucks, 100 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Shipley’s Donuts, 13200 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Santa Fe Donuts, 11950 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Chicken Express, 4210 FM 1764 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kids and Company, 4203 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
First Step Day Care, 4300 FM 646 N., Suite A — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
KLM Food Mart, 8030 FM 1765, Suite B104 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas City Buzzy Bee, 2903 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Schlotzsky’s, 3325 Palmer Highway, Suite C — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Timewise Food Store, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Circle K, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Growing Tree Learning Center, 2401 N. Logan St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Downtown, 513 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
