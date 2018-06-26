A new parking garage with a pedestrian skybridge to the University of Texas Medical Branch League City campus is now open. Parking is free with validation. Handicap parking areas for vans are on the first level and additional handicap parking is on the second and third levels. Parking for motorcycles is on the second level.
Two UTMB faculty members have received the UT System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award. The two honorees are Yolanda Davila, a professor in the School of Nursing who holds the Odelia Brown McCarley Professorship in Nursing, and Dr. Victor Sierpina, a professor in family medicine who holds the WD and Laura Nell Nicholson Family Professorship in Integrative Medicine.
Each will receive $25,000 in recognition of their commitment to education. This marks the 10th year that the University of Texas System has recognized top faculty members, naming 27 faculty members from 14 academic and health institutions. In the last decade, regents have awarded more than $19 million to 700 UT educators for delivering the highest quality of instruction in the classroom, lab, field and online.
FREE PHYSICAL/OCCUPATIONAL
THERAPY CLINICS
Students and faculty from the School of Health Professions will have free physical and occupational clinics in July.
One set of clinics will be for people who have problems with back, neck, arm or leg pain, muscle weakness or poor balance. These two-week clinics will require a physical therapy referral from a medical professional and begin the week of July 16. Please contact Janna McGaugh at 409-772-3068 or at jamcgaug@utmb.edu for more details and for a copy of a medical referral form.
The other clinics will be for people with stroke or other neurological problems and they also will begin the week of July 16. For more information about these clinics, contact Patrice Briggs at 409-772-3060 or prbriggs@utmb.edu.
Both sets of clinics will be in the School of Health Professions Building at 11th and Mechanic streets in Galveston.
