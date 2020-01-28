“This Week in Virology,” one of the nation’s most popular science-based podcasts, has published the first of two episodes recorded in October on the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston campus. The 84-minute episode, which debuted Jan. 19, is titled “Galveston Virus Hunters” and features senior faculty members Drs. Tom Ksiazek, Jim Le Duc and Bob Tesh, who spent nearly two hours discussing exciting field work experiences and outbreak investigations they have participated in during the last four decades.
The second episode taped at the medical branch, which will be published at a later date, involves arbovirus experts who work on vector-borne diseases. In that episode, Drs. Scott Weaver, Nikolaos Vasilakis, Shannan Rossi and Dennis Bente participated in a discussion of their innovative work studying mosquito and tick vectors and the diseases they carry.
