UTMB students will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to clinical assistant professor and NASA astronaut, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor, currently onboard the International Space Station.
The live NASA In-Flight Education Downlink will begin at 10:50 a.m. Friday in Levin Hall on the Galveston Campus. The downlink also provides an opportunity for the public to attend and listen to the live interview from the ISS. Auñón-Chancellor completed her aerospace and internal medicine residencies, and earned a master’s degree in public health at UTMB.
BOOTH NAMED PATHOLOGY RESIDENT OF THE YEAR
UTMB pathology resident Adam Booth received the resident of the year sward from the College of American Pathologists at their annual meeting in Chicago. The CAP recognizes pathologists for their excellence in the medical specialty that is responsible for diagnosing and overseeing medical laboratories.
KLEIN FELLOW IN SOCIETY OF BONE AND MINERAL
Dr. Gordon Klein, a senior scientist and adjunct professor of orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation at UTMB, has been elected to the 2018 class of fellows of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research. During his 40-year career, Klein identified and studied aluminum toxicity to bone and the musculoskeletal effects of burn injuries, primarily at the Shriners Hospital for Children-Galveston. The society is the leading professional, scientific and medical society established to bring together clinical and experimental scientists involved in the study of bone and mineral metabolism. For more information, visit www.asbmr.org.
STUDENT ENROLLMENT GROWS AGAIN
Total student enrollment for all four of UTMB’s schools for the fall 2018 semester—which began on Aug. 20—is 3,307. That’s up slightly from the 3,211 students who were enrolled five years ago at the start of the fall 2014 semester. Student enrollment in the four schools for fall 2018 includes:
• Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences: 359
• School of Health Professions: 643
• School of Nursing: 1,261
• School of Medicine: 1,044
Since 2009, total student enrollment at UTMB has increased by nearly 36 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.