Doctors have long dismissed complaints by pregnant women about morning sickness symptoms. Recent research revealed that a protein called GDF15 may be responsible for morning sickness and its most severe form, hyperemesis gravidarum (HG).
The lead investigator, Marlena Fejzo at the University of California at Los Angles, had a personal reason for engaging in research on HG. In 1999, she experienced HG and lost her pregnancy. Nearly 20 years later, she seems to have found the answer to what causes HG.
Some 50 to 90 percent of pregnant women experience the frequent nausea or vomiting called morning sickness. For most women, morning sickness is mild. It often begins between weeks 4 and 8 of the pregnancy, and it typically goes away by 18 weeks, though it can persist throughout the pregnancy. HG is relatively uncommon in less than 2 percent of pregnancies, but its symptoms are extreme and persistent nausea and vomiting. Women with HG have symptoms like weight loss, dehydration, dizziness, constipation and extreme odor sensitivity. More severe symptoms can include developing a tear in the esophagus, ruptures of blood vessels in the eye, anemia, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies that can lead to hospitalizations.
If HG is left untreated, the baby can become malnourished and other complications can occur, including preterm birth and neurodevelopmental delays. Some women have symptoms so severe that they choose to end the pregnancy. About 60,000 women are treated for HG at hospitals every year. The famous author Charlotte Brontë, who wrote “Jane Eyre,” was newly married and pregnant at 38 when she died of HG in 1855. A friend wrote that “a wren would have starved on what she ate during those last six weeks.”
We have known that daughters of a mother with HG are 27 times more likely to also experience HG, and sisters of women with HG are 17 times more likely to experience it. Because of this, Fezjo thought there was a genetic component to HG. She partnered with the genetic testing company 23andMe, who included questions about pregnancy illness into the surveys they distribute to their customers. They then scanned the DNA of thousands of customers for variations in their DNA. They compared the DNA of 1,306 women whose nausea and vomiting during pregnancy was severe enough for them to seek treatment. The scientists compared these women’s DNA to 15,756 women who did not report nausea or vomiting while pregnant. The genome study revealed that two genes were associated with HG: GDF15 on chromosome 19 and IGFBP7 on chromosome 4, both of which influence placental development and appetite.
Separate groups of scientists also found elevated levels of GDF15 in both women who experienced vomiting during the second trimester of pregnancy, and cancer patients with cachexia, a muscle wasting syndrome that includes nausea and vomiting. Genetically engineered mice who lacked the brain receptor for GDF15 were resistant to nausea induced by certain drugs. All this evidence suggests that GDF15 is a player in HG and even mild nausea and vomiting, and it may lead to a new way to treat HG.
