It may feel like summer just ended, but it’s fall and that means flu season is here.
While it’s unusual to see outbreaks this early in the season, it is not unheard of. We saw two flu outbreaks in September last year, and then an even busier season once we got further into the year. The exact timing and duration can vary, but flu activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May.
The best way to protect yourself and loved ones against the seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year.
People 6 months and older should be vaccinated for the flu. V
accination is especially important for certain high-risk groups including those age 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions, who are at higher risk for complications or even death if they get the flu.
It’s also important for health care workers and those who live or care for high-risk people to be vaccinated so they don’t spread the flu to those they care for.
The flu vaccine is currently available at the Galveston County Health District Immunization Clinic at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The clinic is walk-in and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays with extended hours to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Flu shots are $34 each. Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield, cash, check, debit and credit cards are accepted. For more information, call 409-949-3459.
While the flu spreads every year, the timing, severity and length of the season varies from one year to another.
You can do your part to stop spread of the flu. Remember to cover all coughs and sneezes with your elbows, wash your hands frequently, disinfect commonly touched surfaces and stay home when sick. These simple acts can do a lot of stop the spread of the virus.
Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.
Some people, especially children, may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may also be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.
Despite what you may have heard, the flu vaccine does not cause flu illness. The viruses in the flu shot are inactivated, meaning they are dead. They cannot cause an infection. What the flu vaccine can do is keep you and your loved ones protected. It reduces flu illness, flu-related hospitalizations, doctor visits and missed days at work and school.
It’s important to get your flu vaccine each year. Your immune protection from vaccination drops over time, so yearly vaccines help make sure you have the best protection available against the flu.
