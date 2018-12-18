Recently, there was a discussion by Drs. Susan Swick and Michael Jellinek about managing screen time in Pediatric News, which is summarized below. Screen time means time spent with screens of TV, computers, tablets, or smartphones.
Back in October 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics published screen time guidelines: no screen time for infants and children up to 18 months, limited screen time to 1 hour per day for children up to 5 years old, and 2 hours daily for older children up to 11 years old, so that it wouldn’t interfere with homework, social time, exercise and sleep.
A study in Canada called the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study looked at the effects of Canadian recommendations for ages 8-11 to get 9 to 11 hours of sleep nightly, 1 hour of exercise daily and 2 hours or less of screen time daily. They found that after 1 year, only 51 percent were getting the recommended amount of sleep, only 37 percent kept their daily screen time to under 2 hours, and only 18 percent were getting the recommended amount of exercise. Only 5 percent of the children consistently met all three recommendations.
The researchers assessed the children’s thinking skills and found that after one year those children who met the screen time recommendations, both screen time and sleep, or all three recommendations had “superior global cognition.”
While recommending no more than 2 hours of daily screen time seems reasonable, it may be more useful to focus on what young people are doing with the rest of their time. Are they getting adequate sleep? Are they able to exercise most days? Do they have enough time for homework? Do they have time for friends, actually together not texting? What about time for hobbies?
When parents focus on the precious resource of time and all the activities their children both need and want to do, it sets the frame for them to say that their children are allowed to have time to relax with screen-based media as long as it doesn’t take away from these other priorities. Ensuring that the child has at least 8 hours of sleep, after homework and sports, also will set natural limits on screen time.
Parents can determine if the use of an electronic device serves a developmental task. It shouldn’t interfere with young people exploring their own identity, establishing independence, deepening social relationships and learning to manage their impulses. Use of cellphones can facilitate teenagers’ being more independent with plans or transportation. Social connections can be supported by texting, but when use of electronic devices keeps the child from engaging with new friends and new interests or from getting into the world to establish real independence, then there should be limits.
Open discussions about the great utility and fun that screens can provide, as well as the challenge of keeping those activities in balance, helps adolescents set the frame for making those choices as an adult.
