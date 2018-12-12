The American Academy of Pediatrics gives the following advice for parents and caregivers about the purpose of play and toys. During the holiday season there’s great emphasis on toys for children, but it’s not important that they be expensive or electronic. Parents should consider the purpose of play that it supports the child’s development, and scientific studies show that the most educational toys are ones that encourages interactions between caregivers and children in supportive, unconditioned play.
Parents should provide children with safe, affordable toys that are developmentally appropriate. These should be toys that promote learning and growth in all areas of development. Be careful if you see the word “educational” on the label. The truth is, most tablets, computer games and apps advertised as “educational” are not. Most educational apps target memory skills, such as ABC’s and shapes. These skills are only one part of school readiness. The skills young children really need to learn for success in school (and life) include impulse control, managing emotions and creative, flexible thinking. These skills are learned through unstructured and social play.
You can give your child blocks (all shapes, all colors, and all sizes) empty containers (all shapes, all colors, and all sizes), wooden spoons, measuring cups, and puzzles. Show your child how to build by simple stacking and then on to houses and castles. Simple art supplies such as newspaper print, paper tablets, crayons, colored pencils, chalk. They can color the sidewalk. You can finger paint outside or in the bath tub (with supervision of course). You can give books of all sizes and age appropriate levels and then read to your child.
Remember that presence and attention of parents and caregivers enriches your child. Play pretend games such as making cookies, pretend eating, pretend tea parties, etc. Give your child opportunities to play with peers using their new blocks or containers.
It’s still important to limit video games and computer games. Total screen time, including television and computer use, should be less than an hour a day for children 2 years and older and avoided in children 18 to 24 months. Children 5 and younger should play with computer or video games only if they’re developmentally appropriate and a parent or caregiver is there. The use of media together with the caregiver is essential to minimizing the adverse effects of media on the young mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.