No doubt, we have all been in conversations in which either or both persons do not feel heard or understood. Like ships in the night, we pass each other verbally without really connecting. Especially if we disagree with another’s point of view or political position, we can make the error of blanking out whatever they are saying, leading to a state of hostile noncommunication, a common problem we see now socially and in the media.
One approach to improving our communications is increasing our practice of reflective listening. This allows us to convey understanding, empathy and compassion, as well as to deflect discord in our communication.
Attending a recent course in Advanced Motivational Interviewing, I realized that my training as a physician was really about asking a lot of probing questions in the detective work of establishing a diagnosis. One question leads to another and another as I burrow down to discover the history, cause and identity of a disease or symptom. Ordinarily, we physicians are not used to routinely reflecting back what patients say to clarify and confirm content, mood, feelings and even tone. This can lead to mismatches in information exchange and cause mutual misunderstanding. Reflections can be particularly powerful in fostering behavioral change. They are a way of helping people identify their core values along with discrepancies and ambivalences from these about changing unhealthy behaviors or addressing substance abuse.
This is equally true in personal, as well as professional conversations. In the simplest sense, a reflection is just repeating back to the person what they said, to be sure you heard it right, and it was what they wished to express.
“I hurt your feelings?”
A more complex reflection might add another layer by guessing what the person means or feels.
“So it seems you are feeling angry about what I said because you may have a different point of view.”
There are multiple varieties of reflections, but all of them basically give an opportunity to check out, clarify and confirm what the other person says and means and if we understand it.
Some common phrases you might consider in reflective listening (remember that you need to listen well before you reflect!) are these:
• Sounds like:
• What I’m hearing is:
• So you’re saying that:
• For you, it’s a matter of:
• From your point of view:
• You are …
• I would imagine you:
• Must be:
• Through your eyes:
• Your belief is that:
• Your concern is that:
• It seems to you that:
• You’re not terribly excited about:
• You’re not much concerned about:
Then just wait and listen nonjudgmentally. You may discover a totally different perspective than what you expected, a history of pain and trauma that elicits your compassion, a life circumstance that colors the person’s behavior and attitudes that you could not have known or even guessed. You might even find you are closer to agreement than you realized. A bridge of humanity is created by reflective listening building the potential for love instead of negative feelings and hurt.
Introducing such a dynamic in your conversations can really shift the tone and our willingness to understand one another. In our hyper-partisan world, wouldn’t such gentle touches of language help us get along so much better?
