If you’ve ever heard King Henry V of England give his speech before the battle of Agincourt in the Shakespearian play named after him, you will never forget its power as a motivational speech. What’s less well known is the nearly fatal wound Henry suffered in another battle, and the incredible ingenuity of the surgeon that treated him.
At age 16 in 1403, Henry was leading part of his father’s army against a rebel army led by Sir Henry Percy, known as Harry Hotspur. The battle included rebel archers shooting volleys of arrows at the attacking King’s army. One of those arrows struck the young prince and went deep into his cheek, where the arrowhead lodged in the bone at the back of his skull. Prince Henry continued the fight despite his injury and when the battle was won, he was rushed to receive care.
Prince Henry had been extraordinarily lucky: had the arrow not hit that exact spot, he would’ve died instantly. The shaft of the arrow was removed, but the head of the arrow couldn’t be reached. A similar situation led to the death of King Richard the Lionheart. The situation was dire until the London surgeon John Bradmore arrived. Dr. Bradmore knew that if the arrowhead wasn’t removed, the wound would become infected and the Prince would die. His first job was to make the tools he would need. He fashioned small wood probes of increasing diameter and length and wrapped them in linen infused with rose honey, an antiseptic known at the time. Using these probes, Dr. Bradmore slowly opened the wound until he reached the arrowhead. All this was done without anesthetics.
The arrowhead was a type called a bodkin meant to pierce body armor, and it was lodged in the bone. Dr. Bradmore designed and made a pair of narrow tongs the width of the arrowhead that he could insert into the wound. Once he had the arrowhead held tightly, he rocked it back and forth until it came loose, allowing him to extract it slowly from the wound. I sincerely hope Prince Henry passed out quickly.
Now the doctor needed to treat a gaping wound and prevent infection. He washed the wound in white wine and wiped the inside of it with a probe covered with a mixture of honey, barley, flax and flour. For the next 20 days, Dr. Bradmore bathed the wound, using a smaller probe each day to allow the wound to slowly close. The surgeon was rewarded for his success, although the wound would have left a large scar. The only known portrait of King Henry V is in profile, hiding his injured cheek.
Prince Henry was saved to become one of England’s most popular kings, ruling from 1413 until his death in 1422. His speech in the Shakespearean play was based on an actual event when the king delivered a speech to his vastly outnumbered troops in 1415. That day, he won one of the greatest victories in military history. Unfortunately, Henry died in 1422 of dysentery or typhus, ending the rule of a successful regent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.