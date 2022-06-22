Monkeypox is misnamed. In 1958, it was first recognized in monkeys at a Copenhagen research facility, but monkeys do not usually carry the disease. The typical source of infection in both monkeys and humans is in contact with rodents like rats. Once the infection is in humans (or monkeys) it can spread from one to another through skin-to-skin contact, contact with contaminated items and sneezing and coughing. Human cases regularly occur in Africa but what has caught the media’s attention is that cases are spreading worldwide. Considering COVID-19, this may seem worrisome but monkeypox is not worth losing sleep over.
Symptoms begin five to 21 days after exposure. Monkeypox starts with fever, headache, cough and muscle soreness. After about three days, pink spots start appearing and usually spread all over the body. The spots turn into bumps that develop into blisters that eventually fill with pus. The rash looks like chickenpox. Lymph nodes behind the ear, in the neck and groin become swollen in monkeypox, but not in chickenpox, which is helpful in telling the two apart. Monkeypox usually lasts three or four weeks. It is rarely fatal in countries with good nutrition and access to modern healthcare.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines.
