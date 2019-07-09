CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen, 1108 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chick-fil-A, 321 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Luv Me Tenders, farmer’s market, 1002 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1835 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
DICKINSON
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 W. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Eugene Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pho Banhmi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kona Ice Commissary, 2290 Dickinson Ave., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Safari’s, 3804 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Southern Maid Donuts, 742 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
B & C Quick Stop, 5204 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dickinson Express Mart, 4921 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Living Faith Outreach, 3700 Deats Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Green Caye Convenience Store, 2401 Owens Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Shipley Donuts, 3555 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Frontera, 2301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
FRIENDSWOOD
Sterling Oaks Residential Care, 505 N. Clear Creek Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Donuts & Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
H-E-B, grocery/produce dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Growler USA, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 115 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Wendy’s, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
GALVESTON
Beachfront Palms Hotel, continental breakfast, 5914 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Galveston Shrimp Co., 8011 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Hotel Galvez, restaurant/lobby bar and east wing bar, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Gofresh Gourmet, 1202 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jimmy John’s, 101 23rd St., Suite B — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Chili’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., No. 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
HITCHCOCK
Water’s Edge Bar & Bait, 7827 Second St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Family Dollar Store, 6709 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
Kahuna Joe’s, 604 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Subway No. 31305, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brick Oven Pizza Co., 903 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 5 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Handi Plus No. 35, 901 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LA MARQUE
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Timewise Food Store, 1001 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Best Wok, 2600 FM 1764, No. 140 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Simp’s Kitchen & BBQ, 110 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dollar General Store, 914 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Randalls, meat dept., 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Randalls, produce and Starbucks, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Randalls, deli/bakery dept., 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Starbucks Coffee, 2810 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Christus Victor Children’s School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Quick Mart (Texaco), 2100 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SAN LEON
Bayshore Grill & Billiards, 137 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Seafood & Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Santa Fe Seafood & Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Santa Fe Seafood & Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 18.
TEXAS CITY
Da Daiquiri Spot, 7130 FM 1765 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Altitude Trampoline, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Refresqueria, mobile unit, 2504 25th Ave. N., No. 13 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Buc-ee’s, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
