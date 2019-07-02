The University of Texas Medical Branch will receive more support from the state budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 after the 86th legislative session ended.
Among the items included in the budget are $12 million added back to the medical branch’s base funding. This was the amount of “hold harmless” funding the medical branch negotiated in 2017 to offset significant cuts to appropriations made in the previous session.
Eleven million dollars was restored to the formula funding that supports education and research, and there will be greater support from the state for residency programs that help keep doctors who trained in Texas practicing in Texas.
The medical branch will also be transitioned into the Health System Formula model, valued at $300 million for the next two years, which makes the medical branch’s funding pattern consistent with other health-related institutions that own hospitals.
The medical branch will also receive $2.25 million to support funding of the Three-Share Program, an initiative that makes health coverage affordable for employees of small businesses in the area.
PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT WHITE COAT CEREMONY
The White Coat Ceremony is a tradition that began in 2001 for the Physician Assistant Studies program at the medical branch. Ninety physician assistant students will receive their white coats and take the professional oath at 6 p.m. July 15 in Levin Hall.
Dr. J. Dennis Blessing, former faculty member, will give an address to students, parents, and friends, and Dr. Robert Beach, professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, will cloak the students.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HPV VACCINE STUDY
Researchers at the medical branch are recruiting male and female volunteers between the ages of 15-26 years old who have never received the HPV vaccine to participate in a clinical research trial. Reimbursement for time and travel is provided.
For information, contact Christie Shumate, 409-747-5594 or ckshumat@utmb.edu.
SPATIAL NEGLECT THE FOCUS OF UPCOMING AGING CARE BREAKFAST
The upcoming Galveston Aging Care Network Breakfast will focus on spatial neglect. The breakfast, hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the medical branch will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. July 11 in the community room at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston.
Kimberly P. Hreha, a professor in rehabilitation sciences, will be the speaker. For more information, contact Mike Gately, migately@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.