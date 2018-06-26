We desperately need new and more sensitive tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease at earlier stages if we want to have any chance of treating the disease and preventing its progression. A recent study gives some hope that such a test is possible and may be on its way. A blood test developed by scientists in Japan and Australia was used to predict more than 90 percent of cases of Alzheimer’s among a group of 373 patients.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia among people ages 65 or older. The impairment begins slowly, with difficulties in remembering things or people’s names and confusion which grAlzheimer’sually worsens, until patients may not recognize family members and have trouble speaking, reAlzheimer’sing or writing. There is no cure, and the current drugs seem to only slow progression for a limited time.
The exact origin of Alzheimer’s is not known, but it is likely caused by a combination of genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors. As the disease progresses, brain cells get damaged and die, and the brains of Alzheimer’s patients shrink significantly. The remaining brain cells appear to have many fewer connections with other cells than are usually found in a healthy brain.
Under the microscope, Alzheimer’s brain tissues feature two specific types of abnormalities, plaques and tangles. Plaques are caused by the aggregation of a protein called beta-amyloid (Aβ) outside of brain cells. Aβ appears to affect communication between brain cells, and it eventually kills them. Tangles are the accumulation of tau protein fibers that are normally beneficial in the brain. Plaques and tangles probably appear long before symptoms of the disease. However, even though Aβ plaques in the brain are a characteristic feature of Alzheimer’s, many people have plaques in the brain but have no symptoms of cognitive decline or Alzheimer’s.
Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is not easy, and includes the patient’s family history, a physical exam, laboratory tests and neurological tests. The only validated ways to test for Aβ deposits in the brain are Aβ PET imaging or measurement of Aβ in spinal fluid. Both tests are costly and error-prone, and many diagnoses are made based on symptoms and simple imaging. That is why this new research into a minimally invasive, cost-effective test is so exciting.
In this new test, a small amount of blood is mixed with antibodies that will bind to and concentrate pieces of the Aβ protein that are known to be in the blood. Once concentrated, the pieces of Aβ are identified and measured using highly sensitive and sophisticated laboratory equipment.
Though this study is encouraging, studies with greater numbers of patients will be needed to validate the test. The dream would be to have this or another test for the accumulation of Aβ be part of the routine testing done at annual health checkups. Some of the Alzheimer’s drugs that are currently available might be more effective if they were given much earlier in the disease. Let us hope that is the case or that new drugs can be found that can prevent the inevitable progression of Alzheimer’s.
