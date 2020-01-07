The Sealy and Smith Laboratory for Surgical Training, Assessment and Research at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston has been reaccredited for five years as a Comprehensive Accredited Education Institute by the American College of Surgeons. Accredited education institutes provide learners an opportunity to learn and practice new skills and receive immediate feedback without compromising patient safety or comfort.
The Sealy and Smith laboratory provides a comprehensive program that educates four learner groups, develops original curricula, offers a broad spectrum of education programs and has the resources and physical space necessary to conduct its educational activities. The institute is also dedicated to the advancement of the field through research and scholarly activities. For information on the laboratory, visit www.utmb.edu/lstar/home/lstar-mission.
