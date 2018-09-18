Upon hearing the term “healing presence,” a number of images might come to mind. You might think of a nurse sitting patiently at a bedside, a clergyman or counselor listening attentively to a person in distress, or a hospice worker lifting up the head of a dying person to offer a sip of water.
All of these would be true, yet have you ever thought of yourself as a “healing presence?” If you are a parent that ever kissed a skinned knee, a family or church member that has offered succor and caring to a homebound or ill person, or a volunteer serving the homeless at a Saturday morning street ministry, you have served as healing presence.
Right now, in our world, it seems we need a lot of such presence. I am reading a book along with the other faculty and medical students in the Physician Healer Track written by James Miller and Susan Cutshall. It is called “The Art of Being a Healing Presence.” The authors emphasize that one need not be a professional such as a physician, nurse, psychotherapist, social worker or clergy to be a healing presence. In fact, such trained roles may at times interfere with being truly present with someone in need.
They define healing presence as “the condition of being consciously and compassionately in the present moment with another or with others, believing in and affirming their potential for wholeness, wherever they are in life.” A healing presence thus recognizes and nurtures any movement to healing and wholeness, however small. They can see your movement toward wholeness more clearly than you are able to at a certain point in time.
Healing is natural in life’s cycle of refreshing and renewing itself. Like a cut that just takes its own path to repairing tissue, like a broken bone, or a disturbed mind … there is a trajectory and quest within nature and ourselves to heal and be healers.
The authors offer seven steps to becoming more of a healing presence:
1. Open yourself — begin not with another person, but by opening to, and accepting your own uniqueness, humanness, with all its gifts and faults alike.
2. Intend to be a healing presence — decide consciously, deliberately to be such a presence with another.
3. Prepare a space for healing presence to take place — clear a place of calm, clear out expectations and privately enter the healing garden with another person.
4. Honor the one in your care — approach them with dignity, respecting their own healing capacity, their sacredness, their individuality.
5. Offer what you have to give — freely, simply offer love, empathy, acceptance, hope and willingness to follow where they lead.
6. Receive the gifts that come — being a healing presence will return to you yielding satisfaction, relationships, self-understanding, awareness that you may not have experienced otherwise. Be grateful for these unanticipated, unasked for gifts.
7. Live a life of wholeness and balance — be present to your own needs, boundaries, growth, the sacred within you and others, nurturing a loving attitude to life and affirming the transforming potential of healing presence.
Maybe the concept of world peace seems out of reach of our individual abilities. Yet being a healing presence where you are, whomever you are with, when you can, contributes to a collective consciousness that fosters peace in the world.
