CRYSTAL BEACH
Bay Vue Grocery, 1901 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
DICKINSON
The Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kid City No. 2, 333 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kid City, 303 Spruce — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Primary School, 505 Briarmeadow — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
Mary Queen Food Pantry, 606 Cedarwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jenny’s Bakery, 124 S. Friendswood Drive — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 301 W. Parkwood Ave. — Pre-opening inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wendy’s, 3101 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Corner Food Mart, 3698 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
City of Friendswood Senior Program, 416 Morningside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Big Blue Marble Academy, 3001 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Broadway Exxon, 4427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
10th Street Food Mart, 1214 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Pennies Tex Mex Takeout, 1713 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jamaica Beach RV Resort, mobile unit, 17200 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Safari Beach Company, 910 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
New Huggy Bears, 902 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ile Petite Bakery & Deli, 2108 Church St., Suite 101-B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Walgreens, 156 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club, 104 Park Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Pizza Oven, 10 Waterfront, Suite W — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Stuttgarden Tavern, 609 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Snowflake Donuts, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LA MARQUE
Pizza Hut, 3010 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Marguerites M-Bar, 3330 Ave. A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
LEAGUE CITY
Rustica Café & Bakery, 610 E. Main St. — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walmart, Fuel Station, 2631 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Devereux Foundation, 1150 Devereux Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Timewise Food Store, 104 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kids R Kids No. 22, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Yummy Donuts, 2402 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 126 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Primrose School of League City at Victory Lakes, 2632 W. Walker Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Gator Jack’s Tavern and Grill, 3725 FM 646 N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Cruiser’s Ice House, 9002 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Domino’s Pizza, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Johnson Community Center, 4605 Peck Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Grab All Drive In Grocery, 7830 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Super Kwik Pantry, 11830 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
6th Street Kitchen, 102 6th St. S. — Construction/equipment inspection. No demerits.
Mainland Food Mart, 5202 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Mainland Express, 8500 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Omni Gas & Food, 5904 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Grab-N-Go, 1230 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
American Legion Post No. 89, 3028 29th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bake Me A Dream, 1619 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Aldi Store, 3442 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 Loop 197 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar General, 1320 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Susan’s Market, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
The Little Doggie, 527 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Yummy Yummy, 2310 FM 2004 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bahama Buck’s, 2716 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Childworks, 2300 29th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Baskin Robbins, 2802 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.