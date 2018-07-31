This line from a classic Jefferson Airplane song from the 1960s popped Saturday as the title of an article in the Off Duty section of the Wall Street Journal. It caught my eye not only because of old song memories, but its topic of the role of diet and mental health. I share here how nutrient-rich foods can be an antidote to anxiety and depression.
As a family doctor, these are two conditions that show up daily in our clinics. Often, people are going through life challenges that provoke depression, anxiety or both. These can be the kinds of major life stressors we have all faced at some time: family, work, relational, financial, spiritual and personal problems that are situational and immediate or longstanding.
However, some folks suffer from depression or anxiety with no clear precipitating causes. They just seem wired to be blue or fearful and nervous. Life’s inevitable ups and downs just make these tendencies worse.
Medications are helpful and serve an important role. Behavioral problems can lead to poor performance in home and the workplace, suicidal ideation, and a state of suboptimal and just miserable living. Unfortunately, some people do not tolerate mood-altering prescription medications because of side effects, interactions with other required medications, genetic variability or personal preference.
Each person is different so no one drug, counseling technique, supplement or diet is right for everyone in managing anxiety or depression. When in doubt, seek out a holistic physician, counselor or other mental health expert to help guide you through the murky woods of unresolved feelings and troubling ideas.
The gut-brain connection offers newly found hope. We know that the bacteria in our gut affect our levels of serotonin, the chemical that is targeted in the brain by SSRI medications such as sertraline and fluoxetine. Believe it or not, there are more serotonin receptor cells in the gut than in the brain, though we tend to think of the latter as the seat of our emotions. The term “gut feelings” arose for a very real and visceral reason.
Diet affects this gut-brain axis. Twelve nutrients are key to managing depression and anxiety. These include iron, long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, potassium, selenium, vitamins A, C, B1, B6, B12, folate (B9) and zinc. This information, according to the WSJ Feed Your Head piece, will be published in the World Journal of Psychiatry in an article entitled “Antidepressant Foods: An Evidence-based Nutrient Profiling System.” Authors are Drs. Drew Ramsey and Laura LaChance.
Foods that provide high levels of these nutrients include oysters (I knew I loved those slimy creatures for some reason!), clams, mussels, leafy greens like spinach and kale, wild salmon, organ meats, nuts, beans and seeds. It is easy to supplement the omega 3s with fish oil capsules. High quality brands include Nordic Natural and Nature’s Way. Fermented foods also improve the gut bacteria profile.
If you are troubled with anxiety and depression, take a look at your diet to make sure it is adequate in the nutrients listed. While you may still be a candidate for professional counseling and/or medication, a healthier diet may be your first step on the road to a calmer, happier life. Food is way cheaper, too!
