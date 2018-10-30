Recently, several of my patients have come in asking in a muted tone, “What do you think of CBD oil?”
Mostly, these are older folks who have decided to try this over the counter product for improving pain control for their arthritis, backaches, muscle stiffness and so on. They whisper as they feel like they are breaking the law as cannabidiol (CBD) oil is technically legal in Texas only for children with intractable seizure disorder. CBD is derived from the hemp plant, also a source of marijuana, though it does not the contain the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and thus doesn’t alter consciousness or make you high.
CBD is readily available online, in your local health food store, your massage therapist and elsewhere. The governor of Texas has recently spoken of decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, a related issue. For now, medical marijuana, currently legal in 31 states, is still against the law in Texas.
Research has shown cannabis is effective for cancer patients for nausea, poor appetite, sleep disorders, depression and anxiety, neuropathy, chronic pain and even has potentially anti-cancer effects.
Despite such benefits, Texas has not joined the trend to legalization. I find this regressive despite our Texas ethos of being at the leading edge of change. It is especially concerning in view of a 2014 Journal of the American Medical Association article showing 25 percent reduction in opiate overdoses in states enacting medical cannabis laws compared to those not having those laws.
CBD oil is not medical marijuana, however, and is a lower threat to those still worried about “reefer madness.” Still, some patients seem queasy about it, likely because of guilt by association.
What is the evidence that CBD is medically effective? The discovery of endorphins and opiate receptors several decades ago gave medical scientists an understanding of how pain killing drugs like codeine and morphine worked. Similarly, our body has a network of endocannabinoid receptors extensively researched in the past 25 years that discovered CB1 and CB2 receptors in the central and peripheral nervous system and in our immune cells. These are the pathways through which CBD and other cannabinoid chemicals, including THC function.
Studies have shown improved pain control in cancer patients not responding to opiates with a CBD/THC combination. CBD has also been found to reduce inflammation. It has been studied, though not proven, for a number of neurological conditions including multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinsonism, anxiety and smoking cessation. Unfortunately, due to its current federal classification as a Schedule 1 “dangerous” drug associated with “no proven medical benefit,” research progress is painstakingly slow for CBD and medical cannabis in general. Federal funding is limited and industry sponsored research is potentially biased.
There are potential negative side effects from CBD including depression, dizziness, low blood pressure and withdrawal symptoms like irritability and insomnia. Overall, cannabis medicinals have a high safety level with no known overdose potential. Like drinking, driving under the influence of cannabis may be hazardous, though not so with CBD.
Though Texas physicians are prohibited by state law from prescribing CBD oil except for pediatric seizures or any form of medical cannabis, I am sympathetic with those seeking relief of pain and other intractable symptoms to try what is a widely used, historically safe and increasingly evidence-based therapy.
