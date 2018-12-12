DICKINSON
Hugh & Jeff's Carwash & Grill, 1232 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
True Cross Catholic School, 400 FM 517 E. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Circle H Angus Ranc, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jolly Farms, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
First Stop Food Store No. 25, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Small Cakes A Cup Cakery & Creamery, 3141 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Moreno's Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
3rd Coast Kombucha, 2508 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Island Pour House, 213 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Willie G's Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
AIM Campus, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
El Pinoy Restaurant, 102 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
HITCHCOCK
Louis Bait Camp, 3510 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Prime Mart No. 35, 7727 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Stewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Nam Thai Restaurant and Bar, 501 Bradford Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jackie's Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
McDonald's inside Walmart, 255 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
T-Bone Tom's Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Flying Dutchman, 9 Waterfront — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Crazy Alan's Swamp Shack, 310 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
LA MARQUE
Deborah's Daycare, 402 Laurel St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CVS Pharmacy, 204 Newman Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Cajun Joe's, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Wendy's, 2800 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
K.B. Kids Preschool & Daycare II, 1118 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walmart, meat dept., 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Leo's Drive Inn, 1602 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LEAGUE CITY
Pizza Hut, 2800 W. Main St., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Taqueria "La Famosa," 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
La Brisa's on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kroger, meat/seafood dept., 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Popeye's, 1153 W. Main St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
McDonald's, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Clear Creek High School, 2305 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Walmart, deli/bakery dept., 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Chili's, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jimmy Changa's, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kristin's Donuts, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Walmart, grocery/produce dept., 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
SAN LEON
Roadway, 203 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
TEXAS CITY
Grand Prize BBQ & Catering, 2223 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Gus' Restaurant, 3402 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Taqueria & Restaurant Vallarta's, 2130 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520-B state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
HT's Lounge, 6204 FM 1765 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 1820 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
La Plaza Food, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
JJ Food Mart, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Boyd's One Stop, 227 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Oceanview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 519 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sunrise Foodmart, 1331 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Sonic Drive In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
