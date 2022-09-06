The understanding of how the body works has come an incredibly long way since we learned to sing “dembones, …. the toe bone’s connected to the foot bone”. Anyone who watches TV knows about DNA and how it can identify the bad guy. The explosion of knowledge about how the body (and the mind) works is advancing by leaps and bounds. This information is important in understanding disease and wellness, growth and aging, how medicines help and how they hurt.
Chromosomes were first seen using a microscope in the mid 1800s. They saw thread like structures in the nucleus of the cell and gradually were able to count these structures and determined humans have 46 plus two sex chromosomes (46XX, 46 XY). Chromosomes are made of DNA and protein. The DNA is tightly coiled so it is a tiny packages that can fit into the cell. A gene is a short section of that thread so a gene is a short segment of DNA. DNA is made up of millions of small chemicals called bases. The chemicals come in four types A, C, T and G.
