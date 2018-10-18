Editor’s note: Dr. Joseph J. Fins, a professor of medicine at Cornell, will speak on “Rights Come to Mind: Brain Injury, Ethics and the Struggle for Consciousness” on Oct. 24. The talk is part of the Robert and Russell Moody Lecture Series. He talked about his research with The Daily News.
Q. Up to 40 percent of the cases involving minimally conscious states and vegetative states are misdiagnosed. For us laymen, what is the difference? And why is this so important?
A. People who are vegetative are not conscious. They don’t feel pain. They are unaware of their environment. But their eyes are open. They have sleep-wake cycles. A minimally conscious patient may look most of the time like a vegetative patient — but they are conscious. They are aware of the environment and of others and can feel pain.
Q. You have described consciousness as a civil right. How will thinking about consciousness in that way help people who have suffered injuries?
A. People in minimally conscious states, if they don’t progress quickly, end up in nursing homes, where they typically don’t get the standard of care they deserve. They are ignored and they are segregated — and I use that word in the context of the Civil Rights Movement. They are getting separate and unequal care. Their rights are being violated. The American with Disabilities Act says that people should not be segregated and should be maximally integrated into society. We understand that means we improve the sidewalk to help a person in a wheelchair get to work. But we don’t often think of people who are conscious but minimally so and the assistive devices that could integrate them back into society.
Think of the indignity of being in a nursing home bed, being ignored, being turned without pain medication because everybody thinks you’re not there. … I think it’s the next wave of the Civil Rights Movement.
Q. You’ve argued that it’s vital to support families of people who are in a minimally conscious state. What kinds of things should we be doing?
A. First, we have to get the diagnosis right, and we have to get the diagnosis right over time. Brain states can change. We have to make sure they are credibly diagnosed so that families are making informed decisions about what their choices are.
I’d also like to improve access to rehabilitation. We’re not providing adequate care. We know more. We can do better. But that better is not accessible. That puts a tremendous strain on families.
I think families also need to have respite care. They need to have their own souls restored. There may be a role here for hospices for psycho-social support to these families who are in a state of almost constant anticipatory grief or bereavement.
I also think families need a tremendous amount of education. Details make a big difference. We really have to educate the population. That’s why I am grateful to the Moody Foundation.
Q. Where does your passion for this research come from?
A. It bothers me that people who are conscious are treated so badly — as if they are not there. The brain is resilient and people do recover. They deserve a chance. It seems to me wrong that we spend $600,000 to $800,000 to get people out of the hospital, and then we don’t spend money to make sure that they can return to some semblance of a life. As a scholar and a scientist I’m dispassionate. But I think it’s a moral wrong, and I want to right it.
