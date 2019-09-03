Recently, there was an article in Clinical Pediatrics (J. Vajda et al.) about cosmetic-related injuries treated in U.S. emergency rooms.
Data was collected by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System about children younger than 5 years old who were treated for cosmetic related injury from 2002 and 2016.
During this period of time, almost 65,000 children were treated, and the incidence was found to be about the same over time at about one child per 10,000 children per year.
The most commonly associated injuries were caused by the following products: nail care, hair care, skin care and fragrance. Children younger than the age of 2 were the most commonly described patients. This unintentional exposure to cosmetics is an important source of injury for young children.
Almost every home has a variety of cosmetics. They’re everywhere and many are introduced for use in infants and people of all ages. The term cosmetics in this study means more than make-up. It includes such products as perfumes, hair relaxers, fingernail polishes, moisturizers, skin oils and deodorants.
While a cosmetic product may not be harmful when used according to direction by an adult, an unintentional exposure may be harmful and result in injury or death.
Nail care products accounted for 28.3 percent of these injuries followed closely by hair care products (27 percent), skin care products (25 percent) and fragrance (12.7 percent).
The most common route of exposure was by ingestion. Injuries from ingestion were most frequently involving hair care products which cause a chemical burn. Chemical burn injuries were three times more likely to require hospitalization.
Parent and caregivers may be unaware of the recommendation to safely store cosmetic products the same way as medications. Cosmetics are frequently stored on counter tops or in unlocked cabinets of bathrooms and bedrooms, which are easily accessible to children.
Normal use of the products in adults is typically safe. There are limited warning labels detailing the potential for injury in children and child-resistant packaging isn’t required.
Cosmetic products are often packaged and designed to be colorful, visually appealing and easy to open and use. The ingredients in cosmetics are often designed to smell good, like fruit or other foods, and a young child may mistake them for food or drink.
New emphasis needs to be placed on the safe storage recommendations put forward by the American Academy of Pediatrics on bathroom safety. Cosmetic products need to be stored in the same manner as medications, locked in cabinets that are high and out of the reach of young hands.
