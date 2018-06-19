Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a much-feared joint condition that is painful and debilitating. Modern therapies can slow or stop the progression of RA, reducing the pain and damage to joints. However, these therapies involve taking expensive drugs with potentially serious side effects for life. A promising new treatment uses gene therapy to treat RA patients with a single injection into the joint.
RA is a form of arthritis. It is an autoimmune disorder, caused by the body’s own immune system attacking the synovium, which is the membrane that lines the joints. Synovium is the major source of nutrients for the cartilage and it produces many of the compounds found in the synovial fluid, including hyaluronic acid that lubricates the joints. The autoimmune attack on the synovium leads to inflammation, resulting in pain and joint swelling, and eventually joint damage like bone erosion and destruction of cartilage. The tendons and ligaments that hold the joint together weaken and stretch, leading to irreversible joint deformity.
Signs and symptoms of RA may include joint tenderness and swelling, joint stiffness that is worse in the mornings or after inactivity, fatigue, fever and weight loss. RA usually affects smaller joints first, particularly in the hands and feet. As the disease progresses, symptoms often spread to the wrists, knees, ankles, elbows, hips and shoulders, usually in the same joints on both sides of the body. RA can also influence body parts other than joints, like the skin, eyes, heart and kidneys. What triggers RA is unknown, but it appears to run in families. RA is more common in women than men and can occur at any age, but most commonly between ages 40 and 60.
The new gene therapy treatment is currently being tested in a clinical trial, and results are expected by the end of 2018. The new therapy, called ART-102, consists of an engineered version of a virus called adeno-associated virus. The virus was altered to include a gene allowing it to produce a protein called human interferon β (IFN β). A second piece of DNA was added to the virus so that it produces the IFN β when there is inflammation. When someone with RA has inflammation in an injected joint, the engineered virus makes the IFN β protein, and it reduces the inflammation. The beauty of this approach is that the drug is only in the joint, making side effects less likely.
A gene therapy drug for a different disease, Glybera, was approved in 2012, and it was only used once by 2016 because of its price of more than $1 million. Considering that 1.4 million adults in the United States have RA, with an estimated total of 5 million worldwide, there is a huge market for ART-102 that could allow the drug company to make a profit, even at a reasonable price. That is assuming they can price it so that insurance companies will pay for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.