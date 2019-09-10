BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 18.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Bulgogi My Way, Farmers Market, 1002 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Swede’s Grocers, 1780 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
DICKINSON
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Starbucks Coffee, 402 FM 517 W. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
290 Express, 4301 FM 517 E. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Hughes Road Elementary School, 11901 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kings Bierhaus, 828 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 660 FM 517 W. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 27.
FRIENDSWOOD
For Children Only, 1415 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Nature’s Garden, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ellie’s Kitchen & Catering, 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
GALVESTON
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Pho 20, 2101 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Mario’s Pizza, 13708 Termini, San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Galveston College, culinary arts lab/catering, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Nopallera Grill, 5001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Gloria’s La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Landry’s Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Moody Early Childhood Center, 1110 21st St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
HITCHCOCK
Stewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Strong Tower Ministries, 7801 Burns St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Hitchcock High School, 6629 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
Kemah Shot Bar, 604 Sixth St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3..
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 107 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Scotty’s Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LA MARQUE
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Panda Express, 6602 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Henry Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Orchard Park at Victory Lakes, 2760 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Smoothie King, 1620 FM 646 W., Suite G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snowie Cool Bus, mobile unit, 2122 Red Timber Court — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
South Shore Harbour Resort, kitchen, 2500 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Craved Creation’s, 812 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Baywind Village Skilled Nursing & Rehab, 411 Alabama Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Tropical Smoothie & Café, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 120 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Marco’s Pizza, 3020 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas Taco Company, 1114 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SAN LEON
18th St. Fishing Pier & Bar, 101 18th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SANTA FE
Little Caesars Pizza, 13120 state Highway 6, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Kroger, meat dept., 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kroger, deli dept., 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kroger, grocery dept., 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Basil Ying House, 2820 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
V & D Food Store, 1402 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Discount Seafood Market, 2419 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Burger King, 2520 Palmer Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Little Caesars Pizza, 917 20th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Palmer Food Mart, 2502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
