Iceland is in the news. Iceland is a small island nation with a population of about 340,000 in the North Atlantic Ocean. It’s not covered in ice — that would be Greenland. This small nation is one of the oldest democracies in the world, established in 930 C.E., with the founding of the country.
A big news story this past year was the Icelandic national soccer team qualifying for the World Cup and then shocking the world by tying Argentina 1-1 in the first round. The other big news is advances in personalized medicine. Iceland has a fairly homogeneous population and extensive genomic DNA databases, making it possible to identify citizens predisposed to specific diseases by simply asking a computer to search the database.
The population of Iceland has been studied extensively. It offers a unique view of how evolution has shaped a human population. The total population stayed under 50,000 until the 1850s, so the population was isolated for many years. A recent study of ancient Icelanders indicates that the founding peoples were a combination of Norse, Gaelic and others. Ancestry studies show that the ancient genomes are closer to current populations in Scandinavia and the British Isles than the genomes of current Icelanders. This is thought to result from genetic drift over 1,100 years. Genetic drift is a mechanism of evolution where the genetics of a population gradually change over time. It occurs in all populations, but the effects are amplified in small isolated populations.
Since the late 1990s, Iceland has asked its citizens to contribute their genomes and health information for medical research. This positions Iceland to be a world leader in precision medicine. The U.S. National Cancer Institute defines precision medicine as “an approach to patient care that allows doctors to select treatments that are most likely to help patients based on a genetic understanding of their disease.”
While Iceland could identify those among its people that are susceptible to some cancers and diseases like Parkinson’s, there are legal and ethical issues. People consented to having their DNA collected, but they didn’t formally consent to being notified if personal health risks were discovered. This could be a huge privacy issue. Having a certain gene may predispose you to a disease, but whether you develop that disease can be uncertain. There are many thorny questions. At what age should you be told? Would you really want to know at age 21 about possibly developing late onset Alzheimer’s? Would you only want to know if the disease is preventable or curable? What is your opinion in this ethical dilemma? Email md.news@utmb.edu to express your views.
This isn’t an issue unique to Iceland. In the U.S., the National Institutes for Health is recruiting one million people to contribute genetic and health information to a project called “All of Us.” They will select a genetic counseling service to help people interpret and understand their data. This will launch the same set of ethical and privacy issues being experienced in Iceland. Hopefully, we can prepare to benefit from this remarkable new health information in a responsible way.
