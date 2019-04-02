Zika has been out of the news lately — but it’s certainly not gone. This virus was first detected in Uganda in 1947, and it spread into Southeast Asia and eventually across the Pacific. By 2016, this virus was ravaging South America and the Caribbean. The U.S. wasn’t spared with Zika infections reported in Florida and across the Gulf states, including South Texas. Researchers have now shown that the Zika virus can be tamed to produce effective vaccines, and even a treatment for a deadly form of brain cancer.
People became alarmed about Zika because the most devastating and visible form of this viral infection was a condition in newborns called microcephaly. Babies with microcephaly have a small brain and head and severe developmental issues, and they don’t survive past adolescence. Images of these babies were heartbreaking. There are also other neurological issues observed in babies without microcephaly, when their mothers were infected later during pregnancy. Researchers have been developing vaccines and diagnostics for the Zika virus with promising results.
At our university, researcher Dr. Pei-yong Shi has developed a mutated form of the Zika virus, which holds great promise as a vaccine. It’s in clinical trials in Brazil, and clinical trials in the U.S. are planned. The Zika virus interacts with brain cells called neural progenitor cells, which grow into glia cells and neurons, two of the most abundant and important cells in the brain. The Zika virus infects and eventually kills these cells before they can develop. Dr. Shi and his colleagues have exploited the virus to kill brain cancer cells.
We recently lost Sen. John McCain to glioblastoma. There’s no cure, and those diagnosed live an average of 18 months after diagnosis. Fewer than 5 percent of patients live beyond five years. Treatments are limited to surgery to remove the growing tumor, coupled with high doses of radiation and chemotherapy; all with limited effectiveness.
Dr. Shi and his colleagues discovered that the Zika vaccine didn’t infect normal brain cells that were grown in the laboratory, but it did infect and kill glioblastoma cells. These cancer cells have growth properties that are like neural progenitor cells and are infected by the Zika virus. This is an exciting result and suggests that this virus can be used as a cancer therapy, like a living scalpel to remove cancer cells and leave normal brain cells alone.
In experiments, the Zika vaccine was used to treat mice that had glioblastoma tumors in their brains. These results were exciting- Zika removed the tumor cells, and the mice lived two to three times longer than untreated mice. There was no impact on normal cells or behavioral changes in these mice.
We need to do a lot of additional research before cancer clinical trials can start in humans. We need to determine exactly how to administer the vaccine, learn more about its safety and determine proper dosing. Nevertheless, this is an important discovery that holds out real hope for a cancer for which medicine had few options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.