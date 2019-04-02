“We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give.” — Ronald Reagan
Back pain is one of the most common problems seen in medical practice. Acute sprains, strains, spasms and pains aren’t the half of it. More perplexing are those folks whose back pain lingers for weeks, months, years, causing long-term suffering, limiting activity, and causing disability from work or daily life. When I was younger, I did a lot of manual labor for a few years, but saw those who spent their whole lives doing so accumulate serial damage to their backs.
When back pain is intrusive, there are many ways to manage it. Orthopedic intervention or neurosurgery play important roles, but in a limited number of patients with intractable symptoms, and best serve those with disc and nerve impingement problems. Epidural steroid injections may also be helpful to reduce pain and inflammation in selected patients.
As a family doctor with an integrative and holistic practice, I often end up seeing patients who have either failed to respond to surgery or anesthesia interventions, and would like to try another path instead.
A couple years ago, I had a CT scan as part of my comprehensive exam at the famed Cooper Clinic in Dallas. My report said I had some spinal stenosis, which was causing my back pain. I scratched my head at the report as I didn’t have any back issues at that time. More recently, I found some leg pain and lower back issues developing, likely related to those findings.
So what to do?
As discussed in an earlier column on joint pain, an anti-inflammatory diet/lifestyle would be primary. Check.
For pain management, a trial of anti-inflammatory herbs such as Zyflamend or curcumin was reasonable. Some acetaminophen and/or and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory on top of that to cover my bets.
Still, my pain persisted despite my usual “motion is lotion” routine of tai chi, stretching, heat, and massage.
This is the situation many of my patients report. Increasing pain medications, some habit forming, some corrosive to the stomach, or the use of sedating muscle relaxants and nerve blocking medications are the next phase for most of them. CBD oil is promising for some, though more clinical research is needed.
Everyone with chronic back problems needs to consider some kind of physical therapy, aquatherapy, or manipulative medicine such as chiropractic or osteopathy. These can relieve pain, prevent deconditioning and help maintain functionality.
Acupuncture is worth trying for recurrent back problems, especially in those for whom surgery or pharmacological methods haven’t solved the problem. Research has shown the beneficial role of yoga in back pain. This gentle, holistic approach to movement can also be a highly useful long-term treatment.
Progressive muscle relaxation and cognitive behavioral therapies can reduce anxiety, reduce the experience of pain, and improve functionality. Home exercises ought be done daily, just like other personal hygiene practices. Motion is lotion. Also remember a tincture of time, as things tend to get better gradually.
