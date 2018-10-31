BACLIFF
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
O2Bistro, 1002 Aspen Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
O2Bistro, 1002 Aspen Lane — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Dollar General, 2046 state Highway 87 S. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
DICKINSON
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Silbernagel Elementary School, 4501 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Subway No. 2386, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Red Top Texas Style Burgers, 402 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
QQ Star China Café, 3141 FM 528, Suite 332 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Masa Sushi Japanese Restaurant, 1788 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
First Stop Food Store No. 25, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Sam’s Mart No. 5, 5103 FM 2351 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
A Big Place 4 Little People, 4201 Friendswood Link Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Seaside Bistro, 6300 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Premiere Cinema, 8902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Ave. G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Riondo’s, 2328 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Golden Rooster Taqueria, 2002 Ave. N — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Pho 18, 7041 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bob’s Meat & Grocery, 509 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
The Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Jack’s Pub Seawall, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Peak Nutrition Center, 6187 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Havana Bay Cigar Bar, 624 Marina Bay Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
LA MARQUE
La Marque Sunmart, 1000 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
League City
Primrose School of League City at Victory Lakes, 2632 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Legends Sports Grill, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B106 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Joramoo, grocery store, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
South Shore Harbour Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
A Kid’s World, 110 McKibben — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2505 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Shiver Shack No. 2, mobile unit, 2515 Drummer Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jimmy Changa’s, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Metro City Kids, 107 Landing Blvd., Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Rising Star League City, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Alicia’s Ice Cream and Shaved Ice, 2216 Castle Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taco Bell, 2103 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Goddard School, 2320 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
City of League City Concession Stand, 450 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jumping World, 100 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
SANTA FE
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 22.
TEXAS CITY
The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st 1/2 St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Raceway, 3108 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taqueria Valle de Bravo, 1136 Texas Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taqueria Valle de Bravo, 1136 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Movies 12, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ninth Street Meat Market, 1031 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Naked Nutrition & Wellness, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 4000-1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Snowflakes Donuts, 2830 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
TIKI ISLAND
Star BBQ, mobile unit, 333 Jones Lake Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.