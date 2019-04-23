Students, faculty, staff and members of the community are invited to attend The University of Texas Medical Branch’s annual Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Moody Medical Library Plaza on the Galveston campus. Participants attending the event, which has a “Reduce Your Use” theme, can enjoy the Recycle in Style fashion show, swap shop and exhibitor fair. The event also will include giveaways and live music, and the winner of the Earth Day art contest will be announced.
For more information, visit www.utmb.edu/bof/Utilities/Sustainability/EarthDay2019/default.asp
CAREGIVER CONNECTION MEETING
The Caregiver Connection is a support group for family caregivers of adults with dementia and special needs and is open to all members of the community. Its next meeting will be from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, in Galveston.
Participants will have an opportunity to take part in group discussions led by licensed professionals from the Department of Family Medicine and Libbie’s Place Senior Day Program. Participants will learn about the benefits of connecting with others and sharing their experiences, the importance of accepting their feelings and attending to their own needs.
There also will be opportunities to learn new coping strategies and ways to reduce caregiver strain, and tips for accessing community resources. Participants are encouraged to take their lunches.
PHILLIPS RECEIVES MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
Dr. Linda Phillips, chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery, has received the American Council of Academic Plastic Surgeons’ 2019 Robert Goldwyn Mentor of the Year Award.
Phillips was honored at the council’s annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 7. The award is presented to a council member who has contributed significantly to the development of ethical, compassionate and academically productive surgeons for the next generation.
LEVINE HONORED WITH CAREER EDUCATOR AWARD
Dr. Ruth Levine recently received the 2019 Career Educator Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges Southern Group on Educational Affairs. Levine is associate dean for Student Affairs and Admissions in the School of Medicine, and professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.
THOMAS ELECTED TO NATIONAL PSYCHIATRY BOARD
Dr. Christopher R. Thomas, professor of child psychiatry in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, was elected to the American College of Psychiatrists Board of Regents. Members of the Board of Regents provide leadership and oversight for the programs and future direction of the college.
Founded in 1963, the college is a nonprofit honorary association dedicated to providing continuing education to its members, promoting the latest advances in the specialty and supporting the highest standards in psychiatry. Membership in the college is limited to 750 practicing psychiatrists who have demonstrated outstanding competence and national recognition in the field of psychiatry.
